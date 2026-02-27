Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 430,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,524.74. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $258,842.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,752.52. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,629 shares of company stock worth $9,223,785 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $157.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

