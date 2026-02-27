Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,919 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $56,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $164,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after acquiring an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 503.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 716,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,474,000 after purchasing an additional 597,937 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 83.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,009,000 after purchasing an additional 471,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $336.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -386.91 and a beta of 1.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.15.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

