Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $37.71 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,747 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,563,000 after buying an additional 929,600 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,827,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,812,000 after buying an additional 604,363 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $124.67 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.89.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,781,796.23. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $600,306.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 138,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,094,799.20. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 389,792 shares of company stock valued at $56,013,809 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

