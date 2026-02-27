Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $66.73 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $66,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,063,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 439.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,691,000 after purchasing an additional 486,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after buying an additional 129,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,167,000 after buying an additional 83,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $285.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

