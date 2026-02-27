Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $47.10 Million Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,899,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,713 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $47,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 230,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 646,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 220,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 1.57%.Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

