Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $43.27 Million Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,211 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in WillScot were worth $43,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 724,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in WillScot by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot by 217.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.The company had revenue of $565.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

