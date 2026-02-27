Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $BCYC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,952,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,052 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $22,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 74.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In related news, CFO Alethia Young sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $28,127.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,155.69. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $70,988.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,714.16. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,029 shares of company stock worth $251,966. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

