Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,964 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $60,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.5%

WTFC stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $162.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $714.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.85 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $480,650.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,725,456.45. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 314 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $45,665.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,152.21. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.