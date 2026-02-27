Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,032,000 after buying an additional 48,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $928.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $924.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $835.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

