Western Standard LLC Sells 215,862 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Western Standard LLC cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,862 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises approximately 1.2% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.15% of YETI worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in YETI by 35.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in YETI by 85.7% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in YETI by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

YETI Trading Up 1.0%

YETI stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other YETI news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Featured Stories

