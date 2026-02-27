Western Standard LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Comerica makes up 0.6% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,625,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $837,382.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,038.95. This trade represents a 64.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $980,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,419.54. This trade represents a 29.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,662 shares of company stock worth $2,680,538. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $90.98 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.32 million. Comerica had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore set a $89.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

