Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $113.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,331. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $97.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Sempra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS topped estimates and management raised the five‑year capital plan and long‑term EPS outlook — a sign of growth investment that reassures growth‑oriented investors. Sempra lifts capital spending plan, beats quarterly profit estimates

Q4 adjusted EPS topped estimates and management raised the five‑year capital plan and long‑term EPS outlook — a sign of growth investment that reassures growth‑oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Sempra raised its quarterly dividend (~1.9% increase to $0.6575), keeping a steady income profile (yield ~2.8%) that supports demand from income investors.

Sempra raised its quarterly dividend (~1.9% increase to $0.6575), keeping a steady income profile (yield ~2.8%) that supports demand from income investors. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains favorable — consensus is “Moderate Buy” and Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating while raising its price target, lending analyst backing to the rally. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Broker sentiment remains favorable — consensus is “Moderate Buy” and Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating while raising its price target, lending analyst backing to the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter: EPS beat estimates ($1.28 vs. ~$1.12 consensus) but revenue was slightly below expectations and down year‑over‑year — a mixed signal that explains both the positive reaction and some investor caution. Sempra (SRE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Mixed quarter: EPS beat estimates ($1.28 vs. ~$1.12 consensus) but revenue was slightly below expectations and down year‑over‑year — a mixed signal that explains both the positive reaction and some investor caution. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance updated: FY2026–2027 EPS ranges were provided (FY26: 4.80–5.30; FY27: 5.10–5.70) and FY2030 was reiterated with a stronger outlook — ranges include the consensus but aren’t a clear beat, so investors are parsing midpoint vs. estimates before adjusting positions.

Guidance updated: FY2026–2027 EPS ranges were provided (FY26: 4.80–5.30; FY27: 5.10–5.70) and FY2030 was reiterated with a stronger outlook — ranges include the consensus but aren’t a clear beat, so investors are parsing midpoint vs. estimates before adjusting positions. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~29.9% in February to ~11.28M shares, increasing bearish pressure and the potential for volatility if sentiment shifts.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

