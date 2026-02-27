Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Price

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.88.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.44. 579,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $143.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 57.9% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Teleflex by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10,333.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.