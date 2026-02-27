Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Price

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Williams Trading set a $237.00 price target on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $219.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.59.

SBAC stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.19. 763,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.40. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $177.49 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: SBA raised its quarterly dividend 12.6% to $1.25, giving an annualized yield ~2.6%, signaling capital-return confidence and supporting income-oriented demand. Dividend Announcement

SBA raised its quarterly dividend 12.6% to $1.25, giving an annualized yield ~2.6%, signaling capital-return confidence and supporting income-oriented demand. Positive Sentiment: Reported EPS topped estimates ($3.47 vs. $3.25 consensus), showing underlying operating strength despite other headwinds. Earnings Release

Reported EPS topped estimates ($3.47 vs. $3.25 consensus), showing underlying operating strength despite other headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged growth opportunities — roughly $35M of new U.S. leasing revenue expected for 2026 and continued expansion in Central America — supporting medium-term revenue upside. Leasing Growth Article

Management flagged growth opportunities — roughly $35M of new U.S. leasing revenue expected for 2026 and continued expansion in Central America — supporting medium-term revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations (~$2.8B–$2.9B), so guidance did not materially surprise the market; watch any subsequent detail on EPS/AFFO assumptions.

The company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations (~$2.8B–$2.9B), so guidance did not materially surprise the market; watch any subsequent detail on EPS/AFFO assumptions. Negative Sentiment: AFFO/FFO missed estimates (FFO ~$3.19 vs. ~$3.25 consensus) driven by higher operating costs and increased interest expense, pressuring cash‑flow metrics investors follow for REIT-like valuation. AFFO Article FFO Miss Article

AFFO/FFO missed estimates (FFO ~$3.19 vs. ~$3.25 consensus) driven by higher operating costs and increased interest expense, pressuring cash‑flow metrics investors follow for REIT-like valuation. Negative Sentiment: Domestic site‑leasing revenue declined year‑over‑year, a near‑term demand warning that could damp future leasing growth if the trend persists. Domestic Leasing Article

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

