Wells Fargo & Company Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $290.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

NXST stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,652. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Guggenheim raised its price target to $290 and moved to a “buy,” giving the stock fresh upside narrative and institutional validation. Guggenheim price target raise

Analyst upgrade — Guggenheim raised its price target to $290 and moved to a “buy,” giving the stock fresh upside narrative and institutional validation. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat — Nexstar reported Q4 net revenue of $1.29B vs. ~$1.25B consensus, and management framed core advertising and affiliate revenue trends as stabilizing despite a tough comparison to election-year advertising. This revenue outperformance supports near-term cash generation expectations. Q4 revenue press release

Revenue beat — Nexstar reported Q4 net revenue of $1.29B vs. ~$1.25B consensus, and management framed core advertising and affiliate revenue trends as stabilizing despite a tough comparison to election-year advertising. This revenue outperformance supports near-term cash generation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail — Transcripts and call highlights outline how management plans to navigate 2026 ad-market softness, cost actions and integration planning; useful for modeling but not definitive on timing of value realization from Tegna. Earnings call transcript

Earnings call detail — Transcripts and call highlights outline how management plans to navigate 2026 ad-market softness, cost actions and integration planning; useful for modeling but not definitive on timing of value realization from Tegna. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss and impairment — NXST reported ($5.63) EPS (versus ~$4.01 expected) driven by a $381M impairment and the absence of election-year ad revenue, a dramatic swing from prior-year results that clouds near-term profitability and GAAP comparability. Earnings results & press release

Large EPS miss and impairment — NXST reported ($5.63) EPS (versus ~$4.01 expected) driven by a $381M impairment and the absence of election-year ad revenue, a dramatic swing from prior-year results that clouds near-term profitability and GAAP comparability. Negative Sentiment: Tegna acquisition uncertainty — Regulatory and legal hurdles around the Tegna deal remain unresolved, keeping a material portion of the company’s prospective value contingent on approvals and litigation outcomes. That uncertainty supports a cautious investor stance. Tegna acquisition uncertainty

Tegna acquisition uncertainty — Regulatory and legal hurdles around the Tegna deal remain unresolved, keeping a material portion of the company’s prospective value contingent on approvals and litigation outcomes. That uncertainty supports a cautious investor stance. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — Short interest jumped ~21.5% in February to ~2.2M shares (≈7.8% of shares), increasing bearish pressure and volatility risk even as some fundamentals improve.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

