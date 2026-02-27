Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.
RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Rocket Companies
In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $53,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,046,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,238,725.36. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $645,775. Corporate insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Rocket Companies
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger-than-expected guidance — RKT reported $0.11 adjusted EPS vs. ~$0.09 consensus and revenue of $2.44B (vs. $2.24B est.); it issued Q1 revenue guidance well above Street estimates ($2.6B–$2.8B vs. ~$2.3B), driving optimism about near-term origination volumes and margin recovery. Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Historic alliance with Compass / Redfin distribution — a three-year strategic pact to bring Compass listings to Redfin and integrate agent/mortgage flows could materially expand inventory and lead generation for Rocket’s mortgage business. Market commentary cites this as a growth catalyst. Compass and Rocket Form Historic Alliance
- Positive Sentiment: Lower mortgage rates supporting demand — headline rates have eased to the lowest levels since 2022, which can lift refinance and purchase activity, improving Rocket’s addressable market if the trend continues. Mortgage Rates Just Hit Their Lowest Point Since 2022
- Positive Sentiment: Management shuffle — CFO Brian Brown was named President while remaining CFO/treasurer; continuity in financial leadership reduces execution risk around the company’s strategic moves. Rocket Companies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 underlying metrics mixed — revenue rose 52% YoY and adjusted EPS improved, but GAAP net margin remains negative; investors will watch whether improved top-line and guidance translate to sustained profitability. Rocket Companies (RKT) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Huge jump in short interest — short interest rose sharply in February to ~35.1% of float, increasing downside pressure and volatility if results disappoint or macro headwinds resume.
- Negative Sentiment: Full-year profits fell due to acquisitions — annual profits declined as Rocket invested aggressively in acquisitions; while strategic, that pressured margins and adds execution risk if synergies take time to materialize. Rocket profits fall during year heavy on acquisitions, but 4Q comes in strong
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.
The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.
