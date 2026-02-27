Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $18.42. 22,632,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,535,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.34 and a beta of 2.31. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $53,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,046,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,238,725.36. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $645,775. Corporate insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

