Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 697.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 277,813 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 204.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — AMBP reported $0.03 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $1.35B (vs. $1.29B est.), with revenue up ~12.6% YoY. This beat supports near-term sentiment on growth and execution. Read More.

Q4 beat — AMBP reported $0.03 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $1.35B (vs. $1.29B est.), with revenue up ~12.6% YoY. This beat supports near-term sentiment on growth and execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — the board approved a $0.10 quarterly interim dividend (ex-div March 12, pay March 26), implying an ~8.7% yield, which can attract income-focused investors and support the share price. Read More.

Dividend declared — the board approved a $0.10 quarterly interim dividend (ex-div March 12, pay March 26), implying an ~8.7% yield, which can attract income-focused investors and support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Full-year / call highlights point to strong EBITDA growth — management commentary and the earnings presentation emphasized margin/EBITDA improvement, reinforcing the beat and outlook. Read More.

Full-year / call highlights point to strong EBITDA growth — management commentary and the earnings presentation emphasized margin/EBITDA improvement, reinforcing the beat and outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/controls update — AMBP filed its 2025 audited results and confirmed effective internal controls, reducing governance/financial reporting uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/controls update — AMBP filed its 2025 audited results and confirmed effective internal controls, reducing governance/financial reporting uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials released — the company posted its press release, slide deck and conference call materials for Q4/2025 (useful for deeper diligence but already priced in). Read More.

Investor materials released — the company posted its press release, slide deck and conference call materials for Q4/2025 (useful for deeper diligence but already priced in). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings presentation available on Seeking Alpha — useful detail for modeling but not new incremental news beyond results and guidance. Read More.

Earnings presentation available on Seeking Alpha — useful detail for modeling but not new incremental news beyond results and guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/returns remain a concern — despite the beat, AMBP still reports very thin net margins and a negative return on equity; the company’s trailing metrics (negative P/E and low net margin) can cap valuation upside until consistent earnings improvement is sustained. Read More.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

