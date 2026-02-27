Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,543 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the January 29th total of 21,123 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 177,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%.
The Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks current income by investing primarily in a broad array of income-producing debt instruments. Originally launched as part of the Wells Fargo Advantage Funds family, the fund is now managed by Allspring Global Investments. It trades on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol EAD and aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a disciplined fixed-income strategy.
The fund’s investment portfolio typically includes corporate bonds spanning investment-grade and high-yield issues, U.S.
