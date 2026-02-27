Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,543 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the January 29th total of 21,123 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 177,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Peak Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $8,062,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,619,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 311,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $759,000.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks current income by investing primarily in a broad array of income-producing debt instruments. Originally launched as part of the Wells Fargo Advantage Funds family, the fund is now managed by Allspring Global Investments. It trades on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol EAD and aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a disciplined fixed-income strategy.

The fund’s investment portfolio typically includes corporate bonds spanning investment-grade and high-yield issues, U.S.

