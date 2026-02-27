Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 Figma, Inc. $FIG

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Figma makes up 1.6% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIG. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in Figma in the third quarter worth $2,592,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth $11,075,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,425,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,594,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIG. Barclays upgraded Figma to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, CAO Tyler Herb sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $38,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 194,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,284. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Phillips Reed bought 912,749 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.30 per share, with a total value of $22,179,800.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,644,503.60. The trade was a 164.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,476,144 shares of company stock worth $48,572,497. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIG stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.The firm had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

