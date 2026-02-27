Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 419,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 268,478 shares.The stock last traded at $43.8650 and had previously closed at $47.46.

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

