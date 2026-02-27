Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.7333.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.