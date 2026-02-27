Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.7333.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Vistra
Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record full‑year 2025 performance with Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of $5.912B and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG of $3.592B, both beating the original guidance midpoint (EBITDA ~+$112M, FCFbG ~+$292M); strong cash flow and operational beats support the multi‑year growth story. Vistra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued 2026 guidance that analysts and outlets say reinforces Vistra’s multi‑year growth path following the record 2025 results — an encouraging signal for forward revenue/EBITDA cadence. Vistra’s 2026 Guidance Reinforces Its Multi-Year Growth Path
- Positive Sentiment: Elevated options activity suggests institutional/big‑money positioning in VST, which can amplify moves on favorable catalysts. Smart Money Is Betting Big In VST Options
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed: Wells Fargo reaffirmed a Buy and $236 target (bullish), while Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $215 but kept an Overweight rating — signals of long‑term support but some near‑term target re‑calibration. Morgan Stanley Lowers Vistra (VST) Target While Staying Bullish on Long-Term Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note that VST has lagged peers recently (Moss Landing operational setback), but highlight secular demand from data centers and M&A as potential upside catalysts — a mixed backdrop for valuation. VST Stock Underperforms Industry in the Past 6 Months: How to Play?
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly GAAP results showed an EPS miss (reported $0.55 vs. ~$2.45 est.) and revenue below consensus ($4.58B vs. ~$5.75B), reflecting items that pressured near‑term earnings — investors may focus on GAAP volatility and near‑term operational issues. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP full‑year net income included an $808M unrealized hedge loss (expected to settle in later years), which compresses reported earnings and can spook short‑term GAAP‑focused investors despite strong adjusted metrics. Vistra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
Vistra Stock Performance
VST stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.
Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.