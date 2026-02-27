Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $44,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $82.99 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,287.74. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

