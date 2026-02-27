Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,691 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.2% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $7,514,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 37.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.59.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $857.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $871.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

