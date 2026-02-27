Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $822,000 Investment in Ferguson plc $FERG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Ferguson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG opened at $265.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.77. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $271.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on FERG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ferguson from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

