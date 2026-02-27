Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the second quarter worth $30,740,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,109,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 945,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after purchasing an additional 445,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,503 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CON. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CON opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 7.33%.The company had revenue of $539.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

