Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $620,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 235,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

