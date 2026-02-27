Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 151,168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 462.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IWB opened at $378.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $382.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.33 and a 200 day moving average of $369.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

