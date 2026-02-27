Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,305 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 827,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,078 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 75,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,426,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 519,844 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $23.79.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0677 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

