Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 14,274 Roche Holding AG $RHHBY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 12.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Roche by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Roche Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of RHHBY opened at $59.03 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

About Roche



Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

