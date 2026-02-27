Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $64.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Vericel Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of VCEL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 140,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. Vericel has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Vericel had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,864 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 30.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,949,000 after buying an additional 419,183 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 62.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 997,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,435,000 after buying an additional 383,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,933,000 after buying an additional 356,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Vericel by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 542,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 333,649 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company’s expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

