Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ VERA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 157,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $207,759.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,318.38. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $710,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,163 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,702.74. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,490 shares of company stock worth $1,405,910. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

