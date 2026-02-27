Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.98 and last traded at $58.9750, with a volume of 618301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.
