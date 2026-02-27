Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Position Lessened by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,397,000 after buying an additional 194,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after buying an additional 482,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,110,000 after buying an additional 382,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,610,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,353,000 after buying an additional 368,798 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $307.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $307.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.48 and a 200-day moving average of $293.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

