Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 410,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,468,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.54 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

