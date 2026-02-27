Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 38,112 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,871,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.05% of Integer worth $400,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,064,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Integer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Integer by 885.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,016,000 after acquiring an additional 993,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 907,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,562,000 after acquiring an additional 93,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Integer Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ITGR opened at $86.75 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $127.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.73 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

