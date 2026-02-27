Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,177 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of PVH worth $405,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1,284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 128.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 54.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.27. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.