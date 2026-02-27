Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 219,673 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943,658 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 219,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.47% of Peabody Energy worth $369,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Peabody Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 474,298 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,872 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,714.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BTU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peabody Energy

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $505,668.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 113,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,216. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $73,693.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 82,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,803.56. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.