Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 211,600 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 211,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.48% of Matson worth $359,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Matson by 482.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MATX opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $851.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Matson’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

