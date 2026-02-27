Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,185,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.32% of Axcelis Technologies worth $408,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,747,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $238.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $643,395.85. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $271,421.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,413.06. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $523,522. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

