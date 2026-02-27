Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,823,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.37% of Advance Auto Parts worth $418,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.4% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,694,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 306,702 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.