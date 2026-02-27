Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.39% of Nuvalent worth $398,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,582,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,175,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 334,931 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 72.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 204,002 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 45.5% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,171,000 after buying an additional 159,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $258,860.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,336.96. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $781,506.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,988. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,722,489. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $113.01.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

