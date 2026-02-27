Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 168,238 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.57% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $412,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,461,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,215,000. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 172,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,652,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 616,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,636,000 after buying an additional 111,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $119.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

