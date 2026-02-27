Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.57% of Graham worth $388,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 56.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graham by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Graham by 7.5% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $1,065.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,097.61. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.76. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $875.60 and a 1-year high of $1,224.76.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $11.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.05 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Graham had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.33%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company’s core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.