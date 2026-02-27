Vanguard Group Inc. Has $383.72 Million Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,928,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.82% of Organon & Co. worth $383,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $19,778,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 136.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,264 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 46.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,135,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after buying an additional 993,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 58.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 837,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 126.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 801,307 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 122.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.