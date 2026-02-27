Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,277,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.92% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $364,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.51%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 3,500 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $192,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,276.07. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Featured Articles

