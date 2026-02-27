Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.45% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $409,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 144.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 596,457 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 232,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 273,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

