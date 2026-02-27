Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackLine $BL

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,057,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.40% of BlackLine worth $374,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BlackLine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. BlackLine has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

