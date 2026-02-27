Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 706,695 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.37% of Blackbaud worth $354,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 46.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 68.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $681,147.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,196.28. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $717,900.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,231.08. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,801 shares of company stock worth $1,793,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $48.83 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 175.57%. The firm had revenue of $295.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.