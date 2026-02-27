Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 87,526 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,293,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.72% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $417,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $325,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.63 and a beta of 1.63. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.78 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro’s product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

