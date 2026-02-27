VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Short Interest Up 776.6% in February

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 132,697 shares, a growth of 776.6% from the January 29th total of 15,138 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDX. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 338,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 207,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000.

Get VanEck Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 14,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,942. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia. The Index is the property of Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH, which has contracted with Structured Solutions AG to maintain and calculate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.